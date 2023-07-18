Bendigo Advertiser
Erroll Hay, Kamarooka Park Poll Merino, will stop mulesing by 2024

Rachel Simmonds
Updated July 19 2023 - 6:52am, first published 4:30am
Kamarooka Park Poll Merino stud principal Erroll Hay, 72, will be completely mules-free by next year. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
A central Victorian Merino stud principal has "seen the light" after more than 30 years mulesing, and will make the shift to be a certified non-mulesed stud by next year.

