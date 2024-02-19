Bendigo Holi Festival brings colours together and makes them one

A Hindu festival where people hurl coloured powder at each other in a psychedelic celebration of the victory of good over evil is returning to Bendigo.
Traditionally held at the end of spring to mark the end of winter in India, Holi organisers said the annual Bendigo event had a special meaning.
"Different colors, we bring them together and they become one ... that is the theme," Indian Association of Bendigo president, Abhishek Awasthi, said.
"We have people from different backgrounds, different learnings, age groups, they come together. That is a really critical part."
The festival - the largest of its kind in regional Victoria - would take over Golden Square Pool on Saturday, March 23 with live DJs, dhols drummers, Bollywood dancers, food and drinks against a backdrop of kaleidoscopic paint powder, or Gulal.
Mr Awasthi said Holi was a "cross-cultural exchange" where people from non-Hindu backgrounds could experience one of its most vivid traditions.
"It is important because our kids, they go to local schools. They play with local footy teams, and contribute to the local community," he said.
"And this [event] is actually the genuine way to provide that bridge and break those social barriers."
Indian Association member Anima said sharing the celebration from her native India with Bendigo residents felt "so good".
"It is about family coming together and having fun, where you have fun and colour each other," she said. "I love it."
Last year's event attracted upwards of 1600 people, with attendees encouraged to wear white and go home colourful.
One attendee, Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards, said she was very excited to again hold the title of the festival's number one ticket holder.
"Which means I'm the first one through the gate to get powders thrown all over me," Ms Edwards said.
The state government provided $40,000 through the Victoria multicultural festival and events program to facilitate the event.
The festival is free, but those attending will need to book a ticket at www.iab.net.au/holi
Holi will run from 11.30 am - 4.00 pm on Saturday, March 23 at Golden Square Pool.
