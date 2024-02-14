Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Speed limit slashed to 50km/h on central Vic highway after safety push

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated February 15 2024 - 11:26am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Campaigners with Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards at the announcement of the new speed zone. Picture supplied
Campaigners with Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards at the announcement of the new speed zone. Picture supplied

Speeds will drop to 50km/h on a stretch of road between Chewton and Castlemaine after a locals-led campaign to improve public safety.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.