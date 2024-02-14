Speed limit slashed to 50km/h on central Vic highway after safety push

Speeds will drop to 50km/h on a stretch of road between Chewton and Castlemaine after a locals-led campaign to improve public safety.
Chewton resident Phillip Walker said he was "pleasantly surprised" by the state government decision to replace a mix of 50, 60, and 80km/h speeds on the Pyrenees Highway stretch.
"The decision gives locals an increased sense of security," Mr Walker, a co-convenor of the Chewton and Wesley Hills traffic forum, said.
The new speed zone would see the 6.4 kilometres between White Gum Track in Chewton and Barker Street in Castlemaine, through the growing Wesley Hill area, limited to 50km/h from late February 2024.
The new limit would add around 90 seconds to journey times, according to the Department of Transport.
The implementation of 50km/h zones were consistent with other local governments across Australia where drivers were swapping cars for alternative forms of transport, Mr Walker said.
"Plus we have got stats that show if speeds are reduced from 60km/h to 50km/h that in an event of an accident the chance of death is halved," he said.
Mr Walker said news of the reduced speed limit had attracted some negative feedback online, with one user saying "there will now be more people speeding and overtaking dangerously."
Another social media user said they wanted the change in speed "revoked on the grounds all locals or rate payers never had a say".
Mr Walker said negative reactions did not consider the public safety piece which had underpinned his group's campaign.
"There were a lot of parents who have not been prepared to let their kids go to school alone," he said.
"They are now saying they are starting to think of letting that happen.
"And those who have struggled crossing the road, elderly people, people with disabilities, are really welcoming this change as it increases their ability to get across safely."
Mr Walker also said the change recognised an increase in cars, brought by a new supermarket and housing developments, using the road.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said the decision to reduce the speed limit came after an "robust evidence based process" which considered factors including road user types and volume.
"We ask drivers to familiarise themselves with the new speed limit when driving between Castlemaine and Chewton for their own safety and the safety of others," she said.
Mr Walker said his group would continue to push for the approval of a pedestrian crossing at Grist Bakery and bike lanes introduced along the strip.
