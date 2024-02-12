Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Future

Bendigo's tourism 'innovation' key to region claiming Wotif award

Updated February 13 2024 - 10:42am, first published 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wotif travel expert Sarah King, City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf and Bendigo Tourism chairperson Kath Bolitho. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Wotif travel expert Sarah King, City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf and Bendigo Tourism chairperson Kath Bolitho. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

UPDATED, 10.40am: Chair of Bendigo Tourism Kath Bolitho said the Wotif Aussie Town of the Year award win was a testament to the region's tourism operators.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.