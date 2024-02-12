Bendigo's tourism 'innovation' key to region claiming Wotif award

UPDATED, 10.40am: Chair of Bendigo Tourism Kath Bolitho said the Wotif Aussie Town of the Year award win was a testament to the region's tourism operators.
Ms Bolitho said Bendigo's ability to innovate when it came to tourism was what made it stand out.
"Our operators are really good at coming up with new experiences and ideas... they come up with new ideas all the time. " she said.
"We are really good at doing great exhibitions and creating good experiences for people come to Bendigo."
On March 16, the Bendigo Art Gallery would open the Paris: Impressions of Life 1880 - 1925 exhibition, which would take visitors on a journey through historic Paris.
Ms Bolitho said she expected food, hospitality and other tourism operators to come on board with the exhibition and provide French-themed experiences.
EARLIER: It's official - Bendigo is the number one destination in Australia.
According to leading travel app Wotif, Bendigo is the most popular town for travellers searching for accommodation on the internet.
Now in its seventh year, the Wotif Aussie Town of the Year Awards recognise trending Aussie destinations for the year ahead and is based on a Wotif data index that looks at accommodation affordability, quality, and traveller satisfaction.
In a media statement which talks of new research revealing half (51 per cent) of Aussies will travel domestically this year, Wotif speaks glowingly of Bendigo winning the 2024 Aussie Town of the Year Award.
"Renowned for its gold rush legacy, dating back to the 1850s, Bendigo in Victoria claims the top spot this year, as 4.5 million Aussies plan on visiting the state in 2024," Wotif travel expert Sarah King said.
"Rounding out the top three destinations are Broken Hill in NSW and Queensland's Stanthorpe, each providing unique experiences and primed for seven in 10 (69 per cent) who plan on travelling domestically in 2024, a nine per cent increase year-on-year."
Ms King said the awards came at the perfect time as more than two-fifths (43 per cent) of Aussies who plan to travel domestically want to visit new destinations within Australia.
"In addition, three in ten (29 per cent) are open to travelling to new destinations if it means finding a good deal and over a quarter (27 per cent) are choosing to travel locally rather than overseas to help keep costs down," she said.
"Swapping classic coastal getaways for inland educational experiences this year's awards feature a diverse mix of regional towns, reflecting the desire of many to learn more about Australia.
"Local domestic travellers are most interested in exploring historic sites (89 per cent) which they'll find in Broken Hill with its sacred Aboriginal site Mutawintji National Park, places that showcase Australia's unique outback experiences (84 per cent) such as the underground town of Coober Pedy in SA, and destinations that showcase the arts (76 per cent) such as Godinymayin Yijard Arts and Culture Centre in Northern Territory's, Katherine."
Ms King said while Aussie travellers are driven by a curiosity to experience the world around them, "it's fantastic to see that pursuit of discovery leading many to find culture close to home".
"As one in five (20 per cent) Aussies are planning a trip during the upcoming Easter long weekend and over half (56 per cent) plan on taking advantage of school holidays for local getaways, these awards provide the ultimate inspiration for those planning their travels for the year ahead."
2024 Wotif Aussie Town of the Year Award winners:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.