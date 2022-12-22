The Bendigo-Loddon region is ahead of the curve when it comes to tourism recovery.
Data from Tourism Research Australia comparing 2019 numbers to 2022 shows the region has performed better than the average across regional Victoria with recovery in all areas.
For domestic overnight stays Bendigo-Loddon welcome 1,268,000 visitors in the 12 months to September 2022 - just four per cent lower than 2019's number of 1.3 million visitors.
Read more:
The rest of regional Victoria's overnight visitors are seven per cent lower than 2019, while Victoria as a whole is 18 per cent off where numbers were three years ago.
City of Greater Bendigo tourism marketing manager Glenn Harvey said the numbers were particularly encouraging considering coronavirus restrictions were still in place from September, 2021 to February, 2022.
"It's an amazing result (when you think) from September to February we were still in a bad way," he said.
"It wasn't until March that we started to get some visitation. It lined up with the Elvis exhibition (at the Bendigo Art Gallery), which was amazing.
"It's been an incredible year. To turn that around so quickly is a real feather in the cap for the community, the major events and tourism industry and all those events and people that came back and supported Bendigo.
"(Those events) helped businesses get back on their feet quicker."
Bendigo-Loddon has seen a nine per cent growth in the number of nights visitors spent in the region.
Visitors spent 2.86 million nights in the Bendigo-Loddon region in the 12 months to September this year compared to 2.63 million over the same time in 2019.
Regional Victoria is two per cent down for total nights stayed compared to 2019, while Victoria is 13 per cent off its 2019 numbers.
Day trips in Bendigo saw 3.15 million tourists visit in 2019 compared to 2.78 million this year - a difference of 12 per cent.
"During COVID a lot of relationships were maintained with event organisers," Mr Harvey said. "We never stopped selling Bendigo and making sure we had pieces in place to get visitors back.
"It happened through relationship building and events wanting to come back. It was a matter of making sure we were ready for when the time came to help with our recovery.
"Bendigo was also named a top tourism town, which is based on the quality of attractions we have. They are all positive signs that are encouraging people to stay longer and spend more money."
As well as the number of visitors, the data showed total tourism spend in Victoria has returned to 84 per cent of the pre-pandemic level.
Domestic overnight spend in regional Victoria is up by 35 per cent with $9.6 billion spent by visitors - a significant increase from $7.1 billion spent in the year ending September, 2019.
Visit Victoria chief executive Brendan McClements said the state had continued to attract major events.
"It's pleasing to see that visitors are flooding back to Victoria to experience our incredible food, culture, creativity, nature and events," he said.
"After a difficult time for our industry, we've been unwavering in our resolve to get people back to Victoria through our Get Set and Stay Close, Go Further campaigns, as well as attracting a remarkable line-up of major and business events."
Mr Harvey said the positive result for Bendigo did not mean business recovery from the pandemic was complete.
"Even though these are amazing and pleasing results, we're still on the road to recovery," he said. "There are still issues in the industry around things like staffing.
"There is still COVID out there. It hasn't gone away and we just have to keep working hard and not take our eye off the ball.
"One thing the last few years has taught everyone is to be adaptable and flexible and adapt to change."
Tourism Research Australia's 2022 year-end data is expected to be released in March.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.