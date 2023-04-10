Starting from Good Friday all the way through to Easter Monday, Bendigo was filled to the brim with excitement.
A jam-packed agenda of activities and events saw the town awash with visitors and locals taking in the long-weekend.
Some spent their time searching for the 85,000 Easter eggs splayed across the Vision Australia hunt, while others dropped by the Easter Book Fair or planned a visit to the Bendigo Bonsai Annual Exhibition.
People came out in hoards to have a crack at the Mundy Street carnival, while even more lined the streets in preparation so as not to miss the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade.
Have a flick through our mega-gallery of 50 pictures from across everyday of the long-weekend.
For more coverage of the Bendigo Easter Festival click here.
