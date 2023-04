The 146th Maldon Easter Fair is set to be a big one with the Easter Parade on Easter Monday. Complete with a collection of fire trucks, Garden Club, penny farthing bicycles, and much more. There will be an egg tossing competition, the Maldon Golf Club Hole in One competition on Easter Saturday and the Maldon Vintage Machinery Museum's annual Easter Machinery Rally across the weekend. There will be a torchlight procession and plenty more. Futher information here