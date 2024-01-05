Sun Loong to roar again for Lunar celebration in Year of the Dragon

In the lead-up to Lunar New Year - a huge family festival in many countries across Asia - the city's Golden Dragon Museum and Bendigo Chinese Association (BCA) have unveiled an old crowd favourite to get the public primed for the coming celebrations.
In Bendigo, the Lunar New Year will be marked on Saturday, February 10 with a free Dai Gum Sun family street event incorporating a traditional Awakening of the Dragon firecracker ceremony.
"This year, it's the Year of the Dragon, and there's a lot of story and ritual and heritage around that," Golden Dragon Museum boss Hugo Leschen told the Advertiser on Friday.
"The dragon is the most auspicious of the 12 animals, and of course, the namesake of this museum, and we are keepers of three incredibly important imperial processional dragons - Loong, the oldest, Sun Loong, the second-longest, and the new and very brilliant Dai Gum Loong, the longest imperial processional dragon in the world."
Making a comeback from retirement for the one-in-12-year event is the esteemed Sun Loong, who will share performance honours with his successor.
Created in Hong Kong in 1969, and paid for by community fundraising, Sun Loong - or "new dragon" - made his first appearance at the 1970 Bendigo Easter Procession then "worked tirelessly" until 2019 to entertain people at parades, according to BCA head Doug Lougoon.
Since being restored by a specialist team then going into retirement, he has been brought out for only a very few special appearances, most recently the 150th Bendigo Easter Festival anniversary in 2022.
"He's such a favourite of probably three generations of people here in Bendigo," Mr Lougoon said.
"Dai Gum Loong is a spectacular dragon and he will earn his own stripes as he goes through the next couple of decades.
"But it'll be great to see one of Bendigo's favourites back out again."
According to their keepers, Bendigo's Chinese dragons are water dragons that are said to bring rain.
Museum collections manager Megan Hall said that in mythology the creatures "bring prosperity and good fortune to people by providing access to rain for the harvest".
"They live predominantly in the ocean and the skies and when they fly through the skies they seed clouds which bring rain," she said.
"They don't breathe fire, they live in the water. They have scales like fish do."
The animals are also vegetarian.
"That's why we feed them every year from the pomelo tree that's in the temple garden," Ms Hall said.
While Bendigo's peculiarly Chinese-Christian Easter tradition has remained strong for historical reasons, the celebration of Lunar New Year has become increasingly significant as a Chinese cultural celebration, Mr Lougoon said.
Also taking place over the 15-day period will be numerous shop and business blessings from the association's hard working lion dancers.
Mayor Andrea Metcalf said the City of Greater Bendigo was expecting high numbers of visitors for the event.
"It's fantastic for the city," she said.
"It's Chinese New Year, Year of the Dragon and who has the most dragons? Bendigo!"
Bendigo's free Lunar New Year's event will again be sponsored by SBS, which is providing financial support for the proceedings and will be broadcasting them.
