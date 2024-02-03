Pinot & Picasso might be boarded up but business is booming

A Hargreaves Mall art business might be boarded up but it is still doing a roaring trade.
Pinot & Picasso is running two hens' nights, three public sessions and a "pop-up session", five days after its main Bendigo space was damaged in a fire.
The fire gutted a nearby tobacco shop on Monday, January 29, and caused havoc for a tattoo studio, menswear store, pie shop and business group.
Pinot and Picasso team leader Pip Johnson was waiting to see if workers could get back into their Mall shopfront in the coming week. She had options in case they could not.
"People who want to book us can get us to come to their venue. We can organise venues too at, for example, a winery," Ms Johnson said.
"We are currently contacting other venues, like footy and netball clubs, places like that, to see if we can bring our pop up in equipment temporarily."
Police have charged one person with arson over the matter.
Pinot & Picasso's clients had been understanding about the way events planned months in advance had needed to change, Ms Johnson said.
"We've had a lot of sympathy, a lot of support," she said.
Multiple groups have reached out to organise sessions since hearing about the fire, Ms Johnson said. Some businesses had been in touch about potential collaborations.
"So nothing's stopping us," Ms Johnson said.
Still, she is looking forward to getting back to the Mall.
"I really miss hearing the kids on the playground out the front of our space," Ms Johnson said.
Other businesses hit by the fire have already begun operating in the Mall, including the Bendigo Original Pie Shop, which reopened soon after the fire.
Another is searching for an entirely new space. Pagan Lore Tattoo Studio which is running a GoFundMe campaign to help its artists with a yet-to-be-confirmed space.
To learn more or donate, click here.
