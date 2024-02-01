Man, 25, faces court accused of arson at tobacco store in Hargreaves Mall

A 25-year-old man charged with arson for a Bendigo tobacco store fire on January 29 has been remanded in custody in Melbourne.
Wayle Mana, 25, refused to come into court for the hearing because of what his defence lawyer described as "quite a severe injury" to his leg.
The Melbourne Magistrates' Court heard Mr Mana was arrested on January 31 before being charged on February 1, and was taken to the hospital in the interim by police.
"As it's straight remand, it would be painful to come up," Mr Mana's defence told the court.
Mr Mana will be remanded in custody to appear by videolink for a committal mention on May 30, 2024.
Mr Mana faces charges of destroying property by arson for the blaze at Free Choice Tobacconist with court documents valuing the damage at $500,000.
He is also accused of stealing a red 2020 Mazda CX-5 valued at $30,000 in Bendigo on the same day and of attempting to commit an indictable offence of criminal damage by arson.
The police informant is seeking an additional four weeks to serve the briefs to allow for the transcription of telephone intercepts in a foreign language and DNA analysis.
Mr Mana has also been charged alongside another man for a fire that destroyed a burger business - Burgertory - in Caulfield last year, causing an estimated $450,000 worth of damage.
Emergency services were called to a fire at the fast-food store, Burgertory, on the corner of Glen Huntly and Hawthorn Roads about 4.30am on Friday, November 10, 2023.
Mr Mana is charged with arson, theft of a Mercedes Sedan valued at $10,000 and an unlawful assault allegedly committed in Doncaster.
Police have said the latter incident was not a hate crime despite allegations on social media.
