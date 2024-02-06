Crucial signing for Nullawil with former Docker joining the Maroons

Nullawil may have just found the final piece of the puzzle in its search for premiership glory in 2024.
In December, new head coach Darryl Wilson said a tall defender was the final item on his signing wish list following the Maroons acquisition of gun midfielder Matthew Wade.
Earlier this week, the Maroons indeed found a man who can hold down the fort.
Former Fremantle Docker Peter Faulks was announced as the clubs newest signing and will be a vital addition in a league that last year saw monster tall forwards Joshua Jenkins, Sam Dunstan, and Ben Edwards tear opposition defences apart.
Standing at 192cm, Faulks will be the perfect match-up, and having played at the highest level, he also has the skills to go with his size.
Faulks was drafted to Sydney with pick 65 in 2006 but failed to register a senior game.
He got a second chance in 2010 at the Dockers and played three games for the club.
His VFL numbers are outstanding.
Faulks played 112 VFL games, including 94 for Williamstown, where he was a part of the club's 2015 premiership before becoming a playing assistant coach for the following two seasons.
He also made the VFL Team of the Year in 2010 and 2015.
Faulks joins the club from Essendon District Football League powerhouse Aberfeldie.
It culminates a terrific off-season for the 2023 runners-up that saw them bring in Central Murray League legend Matthew Wade alongside former junior Rylee Smith, who won a best and fairest in a premiership season at Kerang.
Wilson has also brought up quality BFNL midfielders Hunter Lawrence from Strathfieldsaye and Kangaroo Flat's Nicholas Keogh.
In other NCFL news, Wycheproof-Narraport has continued its signing spree, welcoming Josh Grabowski from Geelong Amateurs.
Grabowski spent three years on the Western Bulldogs VFL list and was Vic Metro vice-captain during his underage days.
He is a three-time member of the EDFL and Northern Football League's Team of the Year, where he was involved in premierships with East Keilor and Bundoora.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.