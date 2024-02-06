Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Crucial signing for Nullawil with former Docker joining the Maroons

NS
By Nathan Spicer
February 6 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Nullawil signing Peter Faulks in action during his debut for Fremantle against Carlton in the 2011 AFL season. Picture by GETTY IMAGES / Paul Kane
New Nullawil signing Peter Faulks in action during his debut for Fremantle against Carlton in the 2011 AFL season. Picture by GETTY IMAGES / Paul Kane

Nullawil may have just found the final piece of the puzzle in its search for premiership glory in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.