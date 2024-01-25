Wycheproof-Narraport complete quartet of high-profile signings

Wycheproof-Narraport has continued its impressive off-season, announcing the arrival of another star from Melbourne on Wednesday night.
East Keilor Football Club gun Nick Grabowski is the second Premier Division EDFL player to join the Demons for 2024 after 195cm Avondale Heights tall Maysen Murgov signed on before Christmas.
Grabowski is a two-time member of the EDFL Premier Division team of the year (2017 and 2022) and has also previously won a senior premiership with Bundoora in the Northern Football League.
The electric small forward rounds out a quartet of high-profile acquisition's that include star Altona pair Jack Marlais and Steve Kennedy.
Both are premiership and best and fairest winners for Altona, but Kennedy's resume reads as one of the best in local footy.
Along with his three Altona best and fairest medals, he is also a WRFL (2017) and Ballarat Football League (2015) league best and fairest winner while also claiming two club best and fairests at Darley.
The Demons finished fifth in 2023, but with former premiership coach Wayne Mitrovic back at the helm and a glut of fresh talent, the Demons will be pushing for a return to finals this season.
