Monday, 4 December 2023
Central Murray legend Matthew Wade joins Nullawil for 2024

By Nathan Spicer
December 4 2023 - 12:30pm
Former Swan Hill coach and three time CMFNL best and fairest has signed with Nullawil. Picture by Nullawil Football Netball Club Facebook
New Nullawil coach Darryl Wilson is set to make a splash in the NCFL next season after a quartet of high-profile signings has the Maroons primed to go one step further in 2024.

