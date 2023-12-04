Central Murray legend Matthew Wade joins Nullawil for 2024

New Nullawil coach Darryl Wilson is set to make a splash in the NCFL next season after a quartet of high-profile signings has the Maroons primed to go one step further in 2024.
When you're only three kicks away from premiership glory, there can be a desire to stick with what you have.
But the Maroons have been one of the competition's primary movers this off-season, and late last week, they confirmed their biggest signing yet, with Swan Hill Football Club champion Matthew Wade to pull on the Maroon jersey in 2024.
The star midfielder's resume speaks for itself.
Wade is a five-time best and fairest at the Swans, three-time Central Murray Football League best and fairest, and coached the Swans for six seasons.
Before moving north, Wade won two best and fairests at Nar Nar Goon and three at Tooradin while also spending time with Sandringham in the VFL.
"We've brought in a couple of quality players and a superstar in Matt Wade, which is huge for the club, so we're pretty happy," Wilson said.
"It's great to have not only a good player but also someone who can lead our boys on the field.
"As a non-playing coach, you obviously can't do that, so to have someone who can relay those messages while playing is fantastic.
"He won't be in any official leadership role, though, as he just wants to have some fun and enjoy himself, which is pretty exciting for him as he's been in those positions for a long time now."
Wade isn't the Maroon's only high-profile acquisition, with Rylee Smith returning to his junior club.
Smith will trial with Essendon's VFL team this pre-season.
"We're wrapped to have Rylee on board, and for him to be a one-point player at such a young age is perfect."
Smith spent the last two seasons at CMFNL powerhouse Kerang, winning two premierships and claiming the 2023 best and fairest.
Solid BFNL operators Hunter Lawrence (Strathfieldsaye) and Nicholas Keogh (Kangaroo Flat) will also join Wilson at the Maroons next year.
Lawrence averaged 22.80 disposals for the Storm in 2023, while Keogh averaged 19.44 but also led the Roos for marks and kicked 11 goals.
"Having guys with leg speed is crucial, and I think both of them will fit in really well," Wilson said.
"Hunter (Lawrence) is very quick, and Nick (Keogh) can cover the ground pretty well, but he also plays taller than his height."
Wilson said he is still hoping to add a key defender to combat the likes of Sea Lake-Nandaly full forward Joshua Jenkins.
The Maroons have re-signed most of their 2023 playing group, but gun youngster Patrick Kelly has departed and is expected to play at South Barwon.
Pre-season training begins on December 14 for the Maroons.
The late start doesn't worry Wilson, who expects his new charges to return refreshed after an extended off-season.
"I'm massive on ensuring the players get a good break mentally and physically," he said.
"We haven't done much yet as the boys are cutting down crops, so that's put most of our focus into recruiting, which has proved fruitful," Wilson said.
"I think some clubs do too much too early anyway, and if you can just set some benchmarks for your players and they adhere to it, that's all you need at this time of year."
The Maroons open the 2024 season at home in a blockbuster against Birchip-Watchem.
