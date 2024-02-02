Rock n' roll, rosé, chamber music and bridge lessons | What's On

Central Victoria is turning it on for the start of February with events for the whole family to enjoy. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470
Gold Rock is back for a diverse line up of genres from progressive metal to chain punk to Americana. Line up includes Die in a Dream, Harold Holt Search Party, Dog, Relays, Four Lions, The Bridesmaid, Lo Fi Way, Earth Cadet, No Gain, and more. Local craft beer made especially for the event by Cornella Brewery. All ages welcome, free entry, wheelchair accessible. When: Saturday, February 3, doors 1pm. Where: Handlebar, 73 Mitchell St, Bendigo VIC 3550
National Rosé Day falls on Monday February 5, and Mackenzie Quarters is tickled pink. The venue the event will showcase an extensive array of 50 different Rosé varieties from across the globe, spanning five distinct tasting stations with 3-hour tasting session featuring a lavish grazing table, allowing guests to indulge throughout the experience. These sessions will be held at Mackenzie Hall. When: Saturday, February 3, 3.30pm - 6pm Where: Mackenzie Quarters, 10/12 MacKenzie St, Bendigo VIC 3550
Bendigo Chamber Music Festival returns for its fifth year. Now firmly established in Australia's musical calendar, this year's event showcases violinist Irène Duval and extraordinary oboist Armand Djikoloum exclusively to Bendigo, among many others. For the full program click here. When: Wednesday, Januay 31 - Sunday, January 4. Where: Various
Since the nineteenth century, bridge has had a hold on the card game playing-population, and its popularity is proven at the Bendigo club. Learn to play one of the world's favourite games under experienced instructors, with structured lessons in a supportive learning environment. Five week course $80. When: Tuesday, February 20 - Tuesday, March 26 7-9pm. Where: Long Gully Community Centre, 23-29 Havilah Rd, Long Gully
Established in 2000, Gold Chisel has toured to almost every part of this great country and still continues to do so. They have played to many capacity crowds and have pleased even the most critical of Cold Chisel fans, including friends and family members of Cold Chisel themselves. Supported by The Australian Midnight Oil Tribute Show. When: Friday, February 2, 8.30pm - 10.30pm. Where: All Seasons Resort Hotel, 171/183 McIvor Hwy, Strathdale VIC 3550
Swingers lace up those dancers shoes and enjoy a night of grooving to Cheryl Bailey at the Spring Gully Dance. All welcome to partake in a dance and break with a delicious supper provided. Live music. Admission $9. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Rd, Spring Gully. When: Saturday, February 3, 7.30pm - 11pm.
Go back in time and have fun learning rock 'n' roll dancing with Rockin' '50s Rock 'n' Roll Club. Five week basic dance lessons, no partner required. Learn how they did it in the old days. $25 per person for five week course. Contact 0438 895 380. When: Wednesdays, 7.30pm-8.30pm (arrive 7.15pm on first night for registration) Where: The Bendigo Club, 22 Park Street, Bendigo
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram. Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram. There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here. The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event. Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices. Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo When: Runs fortnightly, 5.30pm and 8pm.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
Shared Reading is an immersive adventure, a space where people from all walks of life gather in small groups to listen to a story or a poem. We read slowly to allow space for our responses to emerge and to share, discovering the narratives within all of us, finding and speaking our own truth. For bookings, please click here. For enquiries, please email Juliane Roemhild at J.Roemhild@latrobe.edu.au. When: Every Monday from 10am until 11.30am - starting August 28 Where: La Trobe University Bendigo campus library
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm.
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
