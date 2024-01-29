Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Council

Plan for Mexican fast-food chain knocked back by Bendigo council

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 30 2024 - 12:01pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A plan for a Guzman y Gomez in Bendigo's CBD has been knocked back. Image supplied
A plan for a Guzman y Gomez in Bendigo's CBD has been knocked back. Image supplied

It's "back to the drawing board" for a developer looking to turn a vacant building into a Guzman y Gomez, after the City of Greater Bendigo again knocked back plans at their council meeting on Monday, January 29.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.