Plan for Mexican fast-food chain knocked back by Bendigo council

It's "back to the drawing board" for a developer looking to turn a vacant building into a Guzman y Gomez, after the City of Greater Bendigo again knocked back plans at their council meeting on Monday, January 29.
Councillors voted against the proposal citing problems with car parking and negative impacts on traffic and amenity.
Council staff had recommended the proposal, which would have seen the old Pizza Hut building at 172-178 High Street transformed, be given the greenlight.
The development would have resulted in a reduction of car parks from the required 18 spaces to 11, of which three would be for staff and two would be drive-thru waiting bays.
Access to the restaurant was proposed to be via Violet Street and a left in/left out from High Street.
Cr Matthew Evans said while the Mexican restaurant would be appropriate in the commercial zone, there were "more and more car parks unavailable" in the surrounding area.
"I really do think it's going to cause a broader problem," he said.
The National Hotel and Central Deborah Gold Mine meant there was already a lot of cars in the area and there was "no doubt" the business would generate "a lot of traffic".
Mr Evans' speech was met with applause from objectors seated in the public gallery.
The objectors, who all lived on Violet Street, said parking in the residential area was "already at capacity".
Cr Julie Sloan had argued the Guzman y Gomez restaurant would be suitable for the area and the develop has 27 conditions to satisfy before the restaurant would open.
The conditions were based around waste management, patron management, signage, lights and ensuring traffic would not build up on High Street.
"The proposed development is comfortably positioned in a commercial one zone and will reactivate a tired and vacant block," Cr Sloan said.
"It demonstrates consistency with zone purposes and planning policy to support establishments of new businesses to meet community needs."
But Cr Jen Alden said the conditions, or "tweaks", were not sufficient to alleviate concerns raised by parking and traffic, specifically at Violet Street.
"The fact is the scale of the design is a contributor to the issues of concern," she said.
"I believe it's a case of back to the drawing board, again."
Cr Alden noted the developer had not had any consultation with the objectors and residents of Violet Street.
