Old Pizza Hut should be new restaurant, councillors told

Developers should be allowed to transform an old Pizza Hut property back into a working restaurant despite objections from members of the public, Bendigo council staff say.
They have urged councillors to greenlight Guzman y Gomez's plan when they gather on Monday.
Guzman wants enough space for 60 customers at 172-178 High Street, across the road from the National Hotel and the Central Deborah Gold Mine.
Many of the 10 objections to Guzman's original plans questioned whether 11 on-site parking spaces would be enough, especially given three would be for staff and two for waiting bays, council officers say.
Those officers do not share those concerns. They said the restaurant would be close to enough on-street parking to deal with busy evenings.
Guzman has changed some of its original plans for the site after feedback from the council, the officers said. That included changes to the site's layout.
Council staff said the restaurant's liquor licence plans would be acceptable, as would signage and other planning matters.
