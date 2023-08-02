When Nay Chee Aung arrived in Bendigo in 2005, he faced a community that had rarely "heard of the Karen people".
Displaced by the conflict in Myanmar, Mr Aung arrived in a world completely foreign to him.
"We struggled a lot to engage with services, to get involved, to be part of the community," Mr Aung said.
He did not know it at the time, but that struggle would eventually turn into an award nomination, through his "own experience" inspiring advocacy to ensure other Karen youth land on solid ground when they move to Bendigo.
Mr Aung is part of Bendigo Karen Youth Network (BKYN), a not-for-profit assisting regional Karen youth to develop skills to be self-sufficient in Australia, recently nominated for a Victorian Community Achievement Award.
According to Mr Aung, the group took a comprehensive approach to settling Karen youth in Australia - from setting up participants with rewarding careers, including placing them in programs with RMIT, to ensuring they have a taste of their favourite home sport.
"We encourage young Karen people to follow a career pathway that will lead to a sustainable job," he said.
"And it has been successful, over 20 completed a diploma course."
On the sporting side, Mr Aung said one of the achievements the group was most proud of was the build of the caneball courts at Eaglehawk, a project executed with funding from the City of Greater Bendigo.
Mr Aung explains the sport as "similar to volleyball, but instead of hands you use your feet", and is unique to Myanmar.
"There are so many different sport players across Bendigo, and each sport has its own dedicated venue or ground," he said.
"So [the courts] make the youth feel like they are part of the community."
Mr Aung said the community connection goes beyond the Karen youth - with groups from around the region showing interest in trying their hand (or feet specifically) at caneball.
"We have had schools reach out to us, they want to know how to play," he said.
"So to showcase to the community, [a sport] that is part of our identity. It is very important."
Upholding a Karen youth's cultural identity is at the centre of the network's activities, according to Mr Aung, working to blend traditional culture with their new Australian environment.
And Mr Aung has seen first hand the way the network produces young people who are willing to contribute to a fruitful Bendigo society.
"We see more and more young people become more active and engaged in supporting activities rather than staying home and feeling isolated," he said.
"And we see that we inspire other young people to say, 'oh, I want to be working as a youth worker because I like working with young people,' which I know that person never thought about before."
The group's advocacy seems to be rubbing off on the people of Bendigo too, where Mr Aung said their increased community connect had seen informed reactions from passers-by.
"Just the other day we saw a gentlemen on the street who said, 'Oh, where are you from?," Mr Aung said.
"And we said, 'oh, we are from Burma' and he said, 'oh, you're the Karen'."
"So he knew that we were from Burma but we were not Burmese, we are Karen."
Bendigo Karen Youth Network (BKYN) has been nominated for the Coolabah Turf Connecting Communities Award at the 2023 Community Achievement Awards for Victoria. Winners are announced Friday, December 1.
