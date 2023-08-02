Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Bendigo Karen Youth Network up for community achievement award

GR
By Gabriel Rule
August 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nay Chee Aung, Paw Ku Htee, Eh Ta Mue Lue, Thay Brown and Nido are part of the Bendigo Karen Youth Network - a group dedicated to ensuring Karen youth land softly when they arrive in Bendigo.
Nay Chee Aung, Paw Ku Htee, Eh Ta Mue Lue, Thay Brown and Nido are part of the Bendigo Karen Youth Network - a group dedicated to ensuring Karen youth land softly when they arrive in Bendigo.

When Nay Chee Aung arrived in Bendigo in 2005, he faced a community that had rarely "heard of the Karen people".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.