"If we have an event like this making sure people come and learn about us, to learn our culture and join us in celebration it will be good."
Organiser of the first Karen cultural showcase in Bendigo, Gai Porh La Myint, says she is very excited about the upcoming event.
The organiser, also known as GP, said the showcase was being held in the Garden for the Future and anyone in Bendigo could come down and enjoy a night full of music, dance and entertainment.
"This is the very first Karen cultural showcase day in Bendigo where we are making it public," she said.
"This is an open invitation to the communities across Victoria, especially in Bendigo, therefore we need to make sure everything flows smoothly.
GP said there had been "months and months" of planning for the event which would include fireworks, cultural food, dances and dress and face painting.
"We have organised events previously however it was with ourselves, within ourselves as opposed to an open invitation," she said.
She invited everyone who wanted to learn a little bit about Karen culture and the population living in Bendigo.
"My brother and I we decided that we want a culture day, we want something where we showcase our culture and where we raise awareness about our culture," she said.
"Because when you think about it the Karen population in Bendigo is growing but still not many people know about us.
"For example when I am at work in the hospital every now and then when they see a Karen patient, (staff) will think it is a Korean patient, I will have to tell them who we are and where we come from."
GP said the festivities will start at around 4pm on September 23 and will run until 9pm.
