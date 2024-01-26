Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'It really means a lot for the crowd to come and support us': Uncle Rick

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated January 27 2024 - 4:41pm, first published January 26 2024 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dja Dja Wurrung Elder Rick Nelson on stage at the Australia Day/Survival Day ceremony in Castlemaine. Picture by Darren Howe
Dja Dja Wurrung Elder Rick Nelson on stage at the Australia Day/Survival Day ceremony in Castlemaine. Picture by Darren Howe

"It really means a lot for the crowd to come and support us," Dja Dja Wurrung Elder Uncle Rick Nelson said at Castlemaine's Australia Day/Survival Day event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.