$5 feeds as Boss Burger throws doors open in Bendigo

"Burgers and dreams" is what fills the boxes and bags at Boss Burger Co, the newest edition to Bendigo's evolving burger scene.
For months, passersby have watched tradesmen put up neon lighting and pictures of culture icons at the restaurant's new Mitchell Street venue.
And now owners are throwing open the doors.
Boss Burger are offering $5 burgers all day for its opening on Saturday, January 27, as well as free branded bucket hats and soft serves for its first 100 customers.
"Bendigo is a really nice place to open a store," co-owner Kartheel Sai said.
"The people are very nice and I think they will really love our food."
Mr Sai started work at the chain's original store in Geelong around five years ago, and the Bendigo store was his first venture as a store owner.
"There is a lot of great food on our menu ... but for people wanting beef burgers the 'Boss Burger' is the best and for people wanting chicken burgers 'Tommy the Chook' is for them," he said.
Attendees should also look out for an image of the Sopranos cast, at Bendigo's Charing Cross, which fills the back wall.
Boss Burger is the latest in a growing list of American-style food joints opening in the city.
Milky Lane opened it Lyttleton Terrace restaurant in August, while crowds queued when Carl's Jnr arrived in Epsom in December.
