A POPULAR burger chain wants to set up in an old Bendigo office building.
Boss Burger Co wants to offer dining and takeaway from the new premises, which would join a chain with stores spread across Victoria.
It has asked the City of Greater Bendigo for a planning permit at 77 Mitchell Street, which once housed a CR Martin Real Estate.
The chain hinted that it was coming to Bendigo in a social media post two months ago but only lodged planning paperwork for a specific location with the council this week.
It has told the council it wants a space to seat up to 50 patrons from 11am to 11pm.
The floorplan includes a bar area with room for a soft serve, drinks fridge, a dining area and kitchen.
An imposing mural of what appears to be Al Pacino would adorn one wall, plans lodged with the council suggest.
The council is expected to make a decision about the application at a later date.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
