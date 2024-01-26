Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Selection headaches on the horizon for Pyramid Hill's Fitzpatrick

Luke West
By Luke West
January 26 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick addresses his playing group during pre-season training this week. Picture by Jan Hickmott
Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick addresses his playing group during pre-season training this week. Picture by Jan Hickmott

AS IT stands right now Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick is far from settled on just what his ideal round one team for the Loddon Valley league season will look like.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.