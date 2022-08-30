When Billy Micevski decided to ditch metropolitan footy and sign with Pyramid Hill, little did he know he was making a decision that would change his footy career forever.
The Loddon Valley Football Netball League club is Melbourne-based Micevski's home away from home.
Advertisement
In his seventh season with the club, Micevski was crowned the LVFNL's premier player on Monday night when he won the Harding Medal.
"You never really expect things like this, so it's a bit of a surprise, but I'm pretty stoked,'' the 34-year-old midfielder said.
"The individual awards are incredible, but we play footy because it's a team game and I want to be part of a premiership team with Pyramid Hill."
The potential to be part of Pyramid Hill's first premiership team since 1950 is what drives Micevski.
He could easily play for a suburban team in Melbourne and not make the long trip from Melbourne each week, but the former Northern Knights and Northern Bullants player loves Pyramid Hill and everything the club stands for.
"The best thing I've ever done from a footy career perspective is play with Pyramid Hill,'' he said.
"I've had seven amazing seasons with the club.
"It's a completely different brand of footy and, from a community point of view, it's the best club I've ever been involved with.
"The people that are involved are amazing. It's a super family club.
"Our president Bruce Moon and his family give absolutely everything for the club.
"People like Maree Scott and the James family, I think it's important as a playing group that their work doesn't go unnoticed.
"That's why there's such a strong pull back to the club. Very rarely do you see a player sign with Pyramid Hill and only stay for one season. They come back the next season."
Despite being closer to the end of his career than the start, Micevski's enjoyment for the game hasn't deteriorated.
"I'm probably enjoying my footy more than ever,'' he said.
"Now that I'm getting towards the end I probably appreciate it more.
Advertisement
"When you're young you think it's going to last forever and you almost take it for granted."
Micevski polled 23 votes to win the Harding Medal by six votes from Marong duo Corey Gregg and Brandyn Grenfell.
He previously finished runner-up in the award in 2019.
"My role this year has been similar, but I feel like I've had more support on the inside this year,'' he said.
"With Ryley Dickens on board and Steve Gunther there, that has allowed me to play inside and outside or whatever role is required."
Advertisement
The Bulldogs lost to Marong by 58 points in last Saturday's second semi-final and face Bridgewater in this weekend's preliminary final.
Everything points to Marong winning the flag, but Micevski said the Dogs have the capabilities to cause an upset should they get past the Mean Machine in the preliminary final.
"On the weekend the scoreline appeared pretty lopsided, but for three quarters of the game we were right there,'' Micevski said.
"We've got a game plan that, when we execute it, it works really well.
"From my end I think we can do it. Marong is a great side and we respect them, much like Bridgewater, who we play this week.
"It's going to take an amazing effort to get past Bridgewater, so that we can get another crack at Marong."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.