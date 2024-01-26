Needed: one publican (and some elbow grease) at Elmore's Railway Hotel.

Has owning or running a country pub ever been on your bucket list?
That dream may become a reality as the Railway Hotel in Elmore has hit the markets for $700,000.
The freehold property is not operational but with work by potential investors the hotel could get back up on its feet.
Any buyer would gain the freehold, a transferable general Liquor Licence subject to Liquor Control Victoria, the business name and all equipment and furniture.
The hotel has a public bar, a bistro, five rooms for accommodation, numerous bathrooms, a lounge and sits on 2405 square metres.
It could also can be transformed into a cafe, nightclub or retail outlet.
A five-bedroom property, for either the owner to live in or to separately rent out, is attached to the hotel
However, the residence does not have a kitchen, which would need to be installed.
The property offers prime visibility and accessibility to travellers on the Northern Highway.
Elmore, which has a population of around 900, is 30 minutes from Echuca, 45 minutes from Bendigo and two hours to Melbourne.
