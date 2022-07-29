Bendigo Advertiser
Locals pool money together to buy the Dingee Railway Hotel

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
July 29 2022 - 9:00pm
CHEERS: Dingee residents have rallied to buy the town's Railway Hotel. Pictured are Russell Hocking, Shane Odonoghue, Elesha Giudice, Matt Bowles, Leanne Lowther and John Lowther. Picture: DARREN HOWE

IN a heart-warming move, a small community has banded together to buy back their pub to restore it as a gathering place for locals - and visitors as well.

