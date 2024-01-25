Where to mark Australia Day/Survival Day around greater Bendigo

Wondering how to mark January 26 this year in a manner suited to your schedule, location and political sensibilities?
A range of events, organised by community groups and councils, will be happening around the City of Greater Bendigo and beyond, most celebrating Australia Day with a barbecue and citizenship ceremony.
At Lake Weeroona, where the Bendigo Sandhurst Rotary Club has for the last 25 years been organising January 26 celebrations that attract up to 10,000 people, "a community event for everyone" will again be held, featuring a three-wheeled motorbike display, more than 150 market stalls, and plenty of children's activities, including Farmer Daryl's Animal Farm.
Over in Castlemaine, a family-friendly free event hosted by Dja Dja Wurrung Elder Uncle Rick Nelson will combine citizenship ceremony and Australia Day Awards with a Survival Day concert. A joint Australia Day-Survival Day event has been held by Mt Alexander Shire Council since 2018.
The City of Greater Bendigo has called for residents, however they mark the day on Friday, to do so respectfully, recognising it can be a day of loss and mourning for many First Nations people.
Meanwhile, around the municipality, entry to all indoor and outdoor council pools will be free. A partly cloudy day with a top temperature of 25 degrees is predicted.
What: Bendigo will welcome 97 new citizens to the region at the ceremony on Thursday night.
When: Thursday, January25 5.306:30pm
Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo
What: A BBQ breakfast, entertainment and a ceremony, including the junior citizenship awards and speech from a local councillor.
When: Friday, January 26, 7-10am
Where: Maiden Gully Recreation Reserve, 19 Lower Beckhams Rd, Maiden Gully
More info: website: https://www.facebook.com/events/405477278502972/?ref=newsfeed; Phone: Bendigo Summer in the Parks - 1300 002 642
What: A coming together of the community at the Axedale Park Precinct to sing the national anthem as the flag is raised and enjoy a traditional Aussie BBQ, music and community spirit.
When: Friday, January 26 8-10am (Official ceremony starts at 9am).
More info: Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1442111606405554/?ref=newsfeed Phone: Bendigo Summer in the Parks - 1300 002 642
What: A coming together with the community to celebrate Australia Day and enjoy a traditional Aussie BBQ, music and community spirit.
When: Friday, January 26, 8-9.30am
More info: Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/405477278502972/?ref=newsfeed Phone: Bendigo Summer in the Parks - 1300 002 642
What: A coming together of the community to celebrate, sing the national anthem, see the flag raised and enjoy a traditional Aussie BBQ, music and community spirit.
When: Friday, January 26 8-11am, official ceremony starts at 8:20am
Where: Mia Mia Mechanics Institute and Public Hall, 20 Valley Rd, Mia Mia
More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/281359411583553/?ref=newsfeed, Bendigo Summer in the Parks - 1300 002 642
What: Join the Rotary Club of Eaglehawk in celebrating Australia Day with a free community breakfast, live radio broadcast, musical performances, flag raising ceremony, Australia Day Ambassador guest speaker, councillor address and presentation of Eaglehawk Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year.
When: Friday, January 26, 8.30- 10.30am
More info: Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/322961137381123/?ref=newsfeed Phone: Bendigo Summer in the Parks - 1300 002 642
What: Australia Day celebrations for the Elmore community including a keynote speech, BBQ breakfast, music and mingling.
When: Friday, January 26, 8.30-10am (Official ceremony begins at 8:45 am)
Where: Elmore Recreation Reserve,
More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/250592284593825/?ref=newsfeed, phone: Bendigo Summer in the Parks - 1300 002 642
What: Bendigo's main Australia Day event, presented by the Rotary Club of Bendigo Sandhurst. Featuring a BBQ, live entertainment, family activities, community displays and the popular Rotary market.
When: Friday, January 26, 10am-3pm, with official proceedings starting at 10.30am.
More info: At Bendigo Summer in the Parks Facebook events calendar.
What: Heathcote RSL Sub-Branch presents a family friendly, alcohol and smoke free Australia Day Ceremony. Every family is invited to partake of a cuppa and sausage sizzle.
When: Friday, January 26, 10am to 2pm.
Where: Barrack Recreation Reserve, Barrack St, Heathcote
More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/738975324796545/?ref=newsfeed Phone: Bendigo Summer in the Parks - 1300 002 642
What: Mount Alexander Shire Council invites the community to come together this Australia Day - Survival Day for a free, family-friendly event. The event will include a Welcome to Country, citizenship ceremony and the presentation of the shire's Australia Day Awards. It will also include a Survival Day concert programmed and hosted by Dja Dja Wurrung Elder, Uncle Rick Nelson.
When: Friday, January 26, 10am-2pm
Where: Victory Park, 30 Mostyn St, Castlemaine
More information: http://www.mountalexander.vic.gov.au/AustraliaDaySurvivalDay Phone: (03) 5471 1700
What: Come together with the Huntly community to celebrate Australia Day with a traditional BBQ dinner and musical entertainment.
When: Friday, January 26, 6.30-8.30pm (official ceremony begins at 7.30 pm).
Where: Huntly Community Hall,
More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/193096360550976/?ref=newsfeed, phone: Bendigo Summer in the Parks - 1300 002 642.
