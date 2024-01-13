Lake Weeroona to host community celebration for everyone on January 26

Victoria's largest display of three-wheeled motorbikes is among the new attractions at the 2024 Australia Day event at Lake Weeroona.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Bendigo Sandhurst Rotary Club has organised the free community event for more than 25 years which attracts up to 10,000 people each year.
Among the big drawcards is the market with more than 150 stalls offering everything from art and craft items and preserves, jams and honey to clothing and accessories, jewellery, fruit and vegetables, wine and beer tasting.
Apart from the popular children's playground, there is plenty of other entertainment for the younger ones, such as Farmer Daryl's Animal Farm, face painting, children's musical entertainment and a giant sand pit.
The Rotary club's Australia Day Ambassador this year is Bendigo Toyota marketing manager Gabrielle Richards for her work in community, including the Golf Day fundraiser which has raised almost $100,000 since 2021 for Foodshare.
Bendigo's Citizen of The Year and Younger Citizen of The Year will be announced by City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf.
The city council will hold citizenship ceremonies on January 25 - the day before Australia Day - after voting on the matter in July 2023 as a "statement of intent" on its relationship with Traditional Owners.
The Rotary club is seeking to steer clear of any controversies though, stating the Lake Weeroona event was a community day for everyone.
"It's a celebration for all Australians," co-organiser of the event Peter Rainey said.
"It's simply a day for everyone to get together.
"This event could not take place without the great support each year from the City of Greater Bendigo, and many other volunteers, and so the Rotary club is always very grateful for this assistance."
Nolan Street will be closed off entirely for the event. Naval cadets will perform a flag-raising ceremony in the morning at the Nolan Street end of the lake.
The market starts at 9am and will run until 2pm while the entertainment is scheduled for 10am until 2pm.
A number of local car clubs, and various community groups, including brass and pipe bands, and vintage engine restorers, are back again to entertain the crowd.
The three-wheeled motorbike display will include trikes, sidecars and CanAm Spyders, while another new addition to the program is a vintage musical organ in operation.
There's live music and two Rotary barbecues in action, as well as a variety of other food vendors.
Lake Weeroona is not the only site of Australia Day activities with other communities holding similar events on January 26.
Maiden Gully, Strathfieldsaye, Axedale, Eaglehawk, Huntly, Heathcote, Elmore and Mia Mia all have activities planned.
Visit bendigosummerintheparks.com for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.