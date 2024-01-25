Teacher charged with child abuse has case adjourned again

A suspended Bendigo teacher, known both as Bryan Keely and Bryan Russell-Keely, will return to court in February charged with the alleged sexual abuse of a child under 16.
Mr Keely's matters were adjourned on January 24 after he appeared from custody.
There are two matters for which the 35-year-old faces multiple charges.
The Bendigo Magistrates Court heard more material needed to be viewed because of the large amount of "facts in the brief".
The court heard there may need to be some amendments made to charges including altering indecent acts committed in the presence of a child to the sexual assault of a child.
The charges he is currently facing include committing an indictable offence on bail, contravening a conduct condition of bail, possession of child abuse material and sexual assault of a child.
Mr Keely has yet to enter a formal plea.
He has been in custody since October 2023 when he was arrested on alleged further offending involving the child.
He was on bail at the time of this alleged offending.
