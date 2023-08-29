A 35-year-old Bendigo teacher has been charged with six counts of sexual penetration of a child.
The man, from Spring Gully, was arrested on Monday, August 28 and charged by detectives from Central Victoria Sex Offence and Child Abuse Unit.
He was interviewed in relation to offences that are alleged to have occurred between May and August 2023 in various locations around Greater Bendigo.
The man was charged with six counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16 and was remanded to appear in Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 29, where he was reportedly supported by family.
He was released on bail and is scheduled to next appear in court on November 29, 2023.
