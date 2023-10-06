Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo school teacher charged with sex crimes back in jail

Lucy Williams
By Gabriel Rule, and Lucy Williams
Updated October 6 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 4:18pm
Bendigo teacher back in custody after more sex crimes charges laid against him. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo school teacher who was charged with sex crimes and released on bail earlier this year has been arrested after further sexual offending against a child.

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

