A Bendigo school teacher who was charged with sex crimes and released on bail earlier this year has been arrested after further sexual offending against a child.
The 35-year-old Spring Gully man was previously charged with six counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16.
READ MORE:
He was charged with grooming a child aged under 16, breach of an intervention order, persistent breach of an intervention order, committing an indictable offence while on bail and was remanded to appear in Bendigo Magistrates Court on October 6.
The 35-year-old had been initially released on bail on August 29.
Since that time, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court confirmed he has been charged with 23 counts of breaching an intervention order and three counts of contravening a bail condition.
MORE STORIES:
During a brief hearing, in which the accused appeared in the dock, details were given that apart from the current sets of charges he had no criminal history and, with no application for further bail, this would be his first time in "prolonged custody".
On his previous arrest the court heard he was briefly held in cells at a correction facility.
The court was also told he was assessed at the Bendigo Hospital on the morning of October 6 for heart palpitations.
Despite the defence suggesting the newer charges could be dealt with by the Magistrates' Court jurisdiction, Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Rennie said the matter should be heard "upstairs" in the County Court.
The man's new charges have been adjourned to the same day as a committal mention for the other alleged crimes on November 29, 2023.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.