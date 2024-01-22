Bendigo Advertiser
Big plans in store for Catalpa Rescue

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 22 2024 - 11:53am, first published 11:02am
Catalpa Rescue and driver Abby Sanderson have plenty to look forward to in coming weeks following a brilliant second-up win at Ballarat on Saturday night. File picture by Stuart McCormick
THE Group 1 Four-Year-Old Bonanza and Sydney's Chariots of Fire loom large on the radar of star Charlton-trained pacer Catalpa Rescue.

