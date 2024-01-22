Big plans in store for Catalpa Rescue

THE Group 1 Four-Year-Old Bonanza and Sydney's Chariots of Fire loom large on the radar of star Charlton-trained pacer Catalpa Rescue.
Last season's Group 2 Caduceus Three-Year-Old Classic winner heightened hopes of a promising campaign ahead with a brilliant second-up win in the second of two heats of The Breakthrough on Saturday night's Ballarat Pacing Cup program.
Trained by Shane Sanderson and superbly driven by 18-year-old daughter Abby Sanderson, Catalpa Rescue put the writing on the wall with a pleasing second the previous weekend at Shepparton in his first start in four months.
From barrier five, Abby Sanderson was quickly able to find the lead on Catalpa Rescue, who proved ultra-tough to run down, with the son of American Ideal undoubtedly doing his best work at the end of the race to score by 5.4m over the Andy Gath-trained Sanday.
Tiger Band Wagon (Ashleigh and James Herbertson) was a further 3m back in third.
A convincing win - Catalpa Rescue's seventh from 20 starts - has filled trainer Shane Sanderson with plenty of confidence for an exciting preparation ahead
"We always knew he was capable of good things and I think he can go a fair bit further yet as he is a pretty nice horse," he said.
"He's probably just come of age now. He was very good on Saturday night."
It was the third time in his career Catalpa Rescue, who was only narrowly run down in the straight the previous week by Hes Charlie Angel at Shepparton, had won when second-up from a break.
"He's certainly a horse who gets better with racing - he thrives on it," Sanderson said.
"He does take a bit to get fit.
"Not that there was much wrong with his first-up run. He went into it without a trial and got just a little tired late.
"But he was a lot sharper on Saturday night."
Sanderson viewed his Ballarat win as the thrilling next step towards some potentially lucrative goals for Catalpa Rescue, whose sound feature race record includes a second in last year's $100,000 Group 2 Golden Chalice Final.
"He'll work towards The Bonanza and then he will go to Sydney for the Chariots of Fire," he said.
"He's got a lot of bottom about him and he's got speed and a bit of strength, and he's versatile. He can sit anywhere in the ruck.
"With the right run, he's right in those races."
First up, however, will be the $40,000 The Breakthrough Final at Melton this Saturday night.
Catalpa Rescue's latest win was highlighted by another composed performance in the sulky by Abby Sanderson.
The 18-year-old is taking the next step in her progression by spending a stint under star reinsman and trainer Nathan Jack in Shepparton.
Shane Sanderson there was no doubt she would emerge better for the experience away from home.
"It will be a great experience for her and it will help her driving; Nathan is one of the best (drivers) going around," he said.
"It's a great opportunity for her.
"I was pleased Abby could get another win on Catalpa Rescue. She's won a few on him now and it's given her a lot of confidence.
"She handled him really well."
Saturday night's win boosted Catalpa Rescue's prize earnings to $132,910 in 20 starts.
It contributed to a big night for the stable, with Vanquish Stride finishing second in the NR 70 to 84 pace and Platinum Stride producing an encouraging effort in the $100,000 Ballarat Pacing Cup won by the KerryAnn Morris-trained Kanena Provlima.
Sanderson was pleased with both horses' runs.
"Vanquish Stride was a lot better. He very rarely runs a bad race, but his last two were below par," he said candidly.
"We just freshened him a little bit and it was good to see him back to his normal self.
"It was nothing I could put my finger on. We had him checked over and couldn't really find a problem with him.
"Two runs ago he lost a shoe at Melton. He wasn't terrible - he did run fifth in a good race (the Sokyoloa Sprint).
"He wasn't bad as such, but we were slightly disappointed and his last start at Mildura he was very average, albeit he doesn't like that track.
"I think he had a few minor excuses for those last two."
Sanderson is hoping a country cup is attainable with Platinum Stride, after the six-year-old son of Captaintreacherous was noticeably strong late in the cup at Ballarat.
"We were very happy with him. He got taken back by Pete Said So and was a little bit flat-footed when the speed went on," he said.
"But 50m from the line he was going as good as anything.
"He'll benefit from his first look at that class.
"We think he will get better and we'll try a few other cup races with him."
A bright start to 2024 for the stable has included three wins, including back-to-back successes by Sahara Tiger at Mildura.
