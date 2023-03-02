Charlton rallies around hometown NSW Derby aspirants

IT'S a long way from Charlton to Menangle. More than 850-kilometres.
But local Charlton harness racing trainer Shane Sanderson and his family can be guaranteed plenty of support from back home as their stable's stars Dangerous and Catalpa Rescue chase Group 1 victory in Saturday night's $200,000 New South Wales Derby in Sydney.
Charlton Harness Racing Club officials are expecting a big crowd of supporters to be cheering on from the Cricket Club Hotel.
The club has transferred its always well-attended monthly raffle night from its usual Friday night slot to Saturday to stir some more interest.
A big night up north in New South Wales will involve the entire Sanderson family, with Shane and wife Naomi's 19-year-old son Ryan to drive Dangerous and 17-year-old daughter Naomi taking the reins on Catalpa Rescue.
It's generated plenty of buzz across the tight-knit Charlton community.
Charlton Harness Racing Club president Joe Thompson said the Sandersons had been 'a breath of fresh air' in town since their arrival in the weeks leading up to the Charlton Cup meeting in March of 2021.
"Along with all the others we have attracted (to the harness racing training centre) over the last few years .... Greg Norman, Mick Gadsden and Denbeigh Wade, and Ash Markham and his family," he said.
"The best thing for us is they all get along so well and that can be pretty unique to a training centre.
"The Sandersons have been really good. People here just work in with each other.
"With Shane and Naomi away, I've had to go and do a few things with their horses, but you just do it and help them get through the hoops.
"But you know the help is coming back the other way sometime down the track."
Interest is tipped to be similarly high 45 minutes away in Birchip, where the ownership of Dangerous and Catalpa Rescue is based.
The two colts are owned by Paul and Daniel Lowry, John Wilson, Leon Hogan, Robert Hodge and Max Dillon.
Thompson knows a little bit about winning the New South Wales Derby.
The long-time owner-trainer won the race in 1990 with the locally-bred colt Imprimartar, who was driven by a then youthful Neil McCallum.
A brilliant career for Imprimartar included 24 wins and 15 placings from 69 starts, for stakes earnings of $286,949.
Other career highlights included his victory in the Group 1 Fremantle Pacing Cup in 1991, a third in the Group 1 Benson and Hedges Cup behind Westburn Grant and Franco Ice at Gloucester Park in 1992, and his win as a three-year-old in the Sires Stakes Prelude at Moonee Valley in 1990.
Thompson, who has Cee Cee In America - to be driven by Ryan Sanderson - chasing victory in Sunday's Boort Cup, would be only too eager to hand over the mantle as the last Charlton trainer to have won the New South Wales Derby.
He said the Sandersons were going into the Derby with two realistic chances after Catalpa Rescue won his heat last weekend and Dangerous finished third in his.
And with the stable in similarly good form, with 13 wins to date this season, including four for Catalpa Rescue and two for Dangerous.
"They've got to be big chances. They are performing at that level," Thompson said.
"Winning it would be great, but just to have a 17-year-old and 19-year-old sister and brother driving in a race like that, it's got to be pretty unique.
"Hopefully, we get 60 or 70 people down to the pub on Saturday night watching, or hopefully more.
"I'm sure we'll have a bit of fun."
