Catalpa to the Rescue in Group 2 VHRC Caduceus 3YO Classic at Melton

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 29 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 11:00am
Charlton teenager Abby Sanderson seals her Group 2 win aboard Catalpa Rescue with a smile at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick

CHARLTON trainer Shane Sanderson will head to Sydney next month with two strong New South Wales Derby hopes after Catalpa Rescue pulled off a surprise win in the Group 2 VHRC Caduceus 3YO Classic (1720m) at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.

