CHARLTON trainer Shane Sanderson will head to Sydney next month with two strong New South Wales Derby hopes after Catalpa Rescue pulled off a surprise win in the Group 2 VHRC Caduceus 3YO Classic (1720m) at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.
A stirring triumph capped a night of mixed emotions for the Sanderson family, with Catalpa Rescue saluting at odds of $101, while the colt's higher profile stablemate Dangerous, the $1.15 favourite, finished sixth in the $100,000 feature race, his chances ruined when he galloped with a lap to go.
While the astute trainer had plenty of reason to be concerned when Dangerous lost a ton of ground and was tailed off about 50-metres behind the leader, any dismay was quickly shrugged aside as Catalpa Rescue, driven by his 17-year-old daughter Abby, made his charge by circling the field before the home turn.
The colt put the seal on a dramatic and sentimental victory, by eventually getting the upper hand on Soho Seraphine, driven by Anthony Butt, in the straight to win by a neck, with Keayang Tokyo for Margaret and Jason Lee seven-metres back in third.
All things considered, Dangerous, driven by 19-year-old Ryan Sanderson, did well to finish sixth, 15-metres from the winner, after being tailed off.
Catalpa Rescue's first Group race victory and the third of his short, but blossoming seven-race career vindicated Sanderson's pre-race opinion that his two colts were closely matched in ability, albeit Dangerous a little more advanced in the maturity stakes.
"I am not surprised (by the win), obviously if Dangerous hadn't galloped, he might have won quite easily, but I thought this horse would run a really good race," he said.
"As it turned out, he won. With what happened to Dangerous, I was surprised, but I wasn't surprised to see Catalpa Rescue race the way he did.
"He's won all three (starts) this campaign. I've always thought he would be good when he matures - and I still don't think he's matured - but he's a lot better than what he was.
"I think as time goes by, in 12 months' time, he will be only better again. We think he might end up a really nice horse."
The win gave an elated Abby Sanderson her first Group race victory and delivered a proud moment for the entire family, Shane, mum Naomi and brother Ryan.
"I'm rapt for her, she works very hard and is really passionate about the industry, so she deserves it," Shane said.
"She's thrilled and has done it (a Group race win) very early in her career.
"It's a big feather in the cap, winning a $100,000 race. A big achievement."
Interviewed post-race on TrotsVision, Abby was stoked to have ticked off the biggest win of her flourishing career and to have earned the temporary bragging rights over brother Ryan.
"I definitely won't let Ryan forget this one," she said.
"Catalpa Rescue and Dangerous - there's very little between them. Probably the only thing is Dangerous does have the manners. He's a bit more mature than Catalpa Rescue.
"They're very, very similar in ability. What Dangerous can do, so can Catalpa Rescue. When he matures, he will be a very nice horse.
"He had a gear change tonight and he was super."
Catalpa Rescue and Dangerous are both owned by Paul and Daniel Lowry, John Wilson, Leon Hogan, Robert Hodge and Max Dillon.
Saturday night's triumph will ensure the Sandersons head to Sydney with spirits high.
"They'll race up there in a fortnight and then the Derby heats will be a fortnight after that," Shane said.
"We are going up to Sydney a bit early to get the horses settled in for a crack at the Derby.
"They are two good hopes. Catalpa Rescue can't be discounted, that's for sure. He's going to have to step up to take the Derby horses on, but he's on the up.
"I'm sure he wouldn't disgrace himself."
Sanderson expected Dangerous to quickly bounce back after finishing outside the placings for the first time in his bright seven-race career, highlighted by four wins and a Group 1 second in last year's Nutrien Equine Alabar Farms 2YO Colts and Geldings Final at Menangle.
"He was a bit cramped for room. Things got a little tight and he made contact with the horse outside of him and it checked him," he said of the incident that cost the son of Sweet Lou out of the mare Ask Monroe his shot at victory.
"It was a bit unfortunate, but he's okay and is going to be very good."
The Charlton stable will have a strong hand at Mildura on Monday night with six horses making the trek north, including Amazing Stride, Ultimate Force, Sahara Tiger, Sahara Sirocco, Sweet Agenda and the debuting two-year-old filly, Wonda.
Saturday night's two other Group race features - the Casey Classic (Group 3) and V.L. Dullard Trotters Cup (Group 2) were won by Hurricane Harley and Majestic Man.
