Harley Reid selected number one by West Coast in AFL Draft

"With pick one the West Coast Eagles select Harley Reid from the Bendigo Pioneers and Tongala Football Netball Club."
Harley Reid is officially a West Coast Eagle.
Reid created history by becoming the first Bendigo Pioneers player to be selected as the number one pick in the AFL National Draft when the Eagles called his name first at Monday night's 2023 draft.
Sporting a grin as wide as the Murray River, Reid was congratulated by his family and friends before he made the walk to the stage to be presented with an Eagles jumper by club great Nic Naitanui.
Reid was given jumper number nine - the same number worn by Naitanui and Brownlow Medal winner Ben Cousins.
Likened in playing style to fellow Bendigo Pioneers' graduate and Richmond superstar Dustin Martin, Reid became the first player in AFL history to earn the Allen Aylett Medal.
The AFL introduced the medal to honour the life of former North Melbourne champion and VFL President, Dr Allen Aylett.
Reid's coach at the Bendigo Pioneers, Danny O'Bree, was at the draft with Reid and his family.
O'Bree said it was a proud moment for Reid and the Pioneers' program.
"To have Harley as the number one pick in the draft is great recognition for the three seasons he had in our program to continually improve,'' O'Bree said.
"The dominance he had in all the footy he played - from local footy, to Coates Talent League to representative footy and the VFL - that's why he's the number one pick.
"He's handled this like a professional. He's ready for the next challenge. Bring on the Eagles."
The Pioneers' previous highest draft selection was Andrew Walker, who was picked by Carlton with selection two of the 2003 draft.
The late Colin Sylvia was taken by Melbourne with the following pick.
In 2017, Paddy Dow was pick three by Carlton.
Dustin Martin was selected by Richmond with selection three of the 2009 draft, while Luke Livingston was pick four at Carlton in the 2000 draft.
Jake Stringer and Ollie Wines were picks five and seven respectively in the 2012 draft.
Joel Selwood was a top-10 pick at selection seven by Geelong in the 2006 draft.
Reid is the third player taken by West Coast with the No.1 pick at a draft and the first this century.
The Eagles previously picked Drew Banfield (1992) and Michael Gardiner (1996) with the top selection.
Reid is the ninth Bendigo Pioneer to be picked by the Eagles in the national draft.
The previous eight were Michael Braun (1996), Michael O'Brien (1998), Kane Munro (1999), Adam Selwood (2002), Scott Selwood (2007), Tom Cole (2015), Jarrod Brander (2019) and Noah Long (2022).
