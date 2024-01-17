Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Stickers tell a story - Huntly residents log their experience at flood forum

JD
By Jenny Denton
January 18 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COGB engineering staff and members of the public pore over flood maps at Wednesday's community forum. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
COGB engineering staff and members of the public pore over flood maps at Wednesday's community forum. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

A council forum at Huntly on Wednesday, January 17, saw up to 200 people drop in at the community hall to register their recent flood experiences, request assistance and talk to engineering and planning and water authority staff.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.