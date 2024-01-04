Huntly hit hard by hail, minor flood events in Tuesday's double-deluge

Huntly residents are demanding action on drainage after the Christmas/New Year double-deluge - which on Tuesday included golf ball-sized hailstones - brought another round of minor flooding in the suburb.
By January 3 the council had received around 100 requests for assistance, mainly focused on blocked drains and drainage pit clearing, and was also aware of water pooling over roads and around private properties, a staff member said.
Among those severely affected at Huntly were Zac and Kristie Hamilton, whose house was inundated for the second time in eight days on January 2.
After Tuesday afternoon's downpour, Pasley Street, in the suburb's south, was left completely underwater and the surface water backed up and made its way around the corner into Rennie Street, where the couple live.
Theirs was one of at least three houses on Rennie Street to be affected, they said.
The pair considered themselves lucky to have friends and family who came to their aid.
On Tuesday night Mr Hamilton and his mates built dirt bunkers around the house and "took everything out of it and put it up high".
"Hopefully we've stopped the water coming through the house," he said.
But with more rain expected on Sunday, he wasn't cleaning up yet.
"Our yard's just atrocious, then there's water all through the house," Kristie Hamilton said.
The flooring and some walls had been affected, she said, with water coming into the bedroom.
Ms Hamilton, who had lived in the area for 30 years, believed flooding had never been so bad there.
In particular, the frequency of flash-flooding events had increased over the last two or three years, which she attributed to a lack of water infrastructure catering for the increased number of houses in the area.
A new school was due to be built in flood-prone Pasley Street, she said.
At the Huntly Hotel, on the corner of Pasley Street, staff were still mopping up on Wednesday afternoon after being forced to close when the storm hit on Tuesday.
According to licensee Mick O'Rourke, when it came at about 3.15pm, hail stones quickly blocked the box gutters, causing water to leak through the roof, including from the light fittings.
By the time the rain stopped there was water a few centimeters deep on the carpet.
On Wednesday staff had vacuumed it out and were running industrial heaters to get the carpets dry.
Mr O'Rourke considered the flooding to be the result of a freak weather event.
"It was just one of those storms," he said.
The pub was set to reopen for lunch on Thursday.
Around the corner in Greene Street, a couch was upended in the front yard of Rikki Chant's rental home, parts of which had gone underwater after Tuesday's hail broke a skylight in her bathroom.
"My whole lounge suite's wrecked," she said. "It's all wet and smells disgusting."
Ms O'Rourke's lights still weren't working though her power had been restored and she was waiting for visits from tradies.
The hail had been extraordinary, she said.
"There were still piles of it there four hours after I got home."
She had heard from a colleague in Huntly whose car was severely damaged by the summer hail storm.
Flooding not unusual, council says
The City of Greater Bendigo urged thunderstorm-affected residents to contact the council if help was required.
Acting asset manager Brooke Pearce said Tuesday's rain event "put significant pressure on infrastructure due to the short, sharp nature of the event".
"When there is a heavy downpour like that, areas that are prone to flooding will likely do so, including local roads and people's yards," she said.
Ms Pearce said the creek still had capacity during the storm and it was "not unusual" for low-lying areas and roads to flood during peak creek activity.
"While it is difficult to cope with at the time, rain water in Bendigo does tend to drain relatively quickly due to the overall topography of the area."
There were also "examples of landscaping or other private works" that had impacted properties or neighbouring properties.
"It is important neighbours discuss these concerns directly," she said.
Ms Pearce said staff would be inspecting the areas of Bendigo Creek it is responsible for over the coming days to see if areas had been eroded or affected by the weather.
The original version of this story incorrectly quoted Ms Pearce as saying the Bendigo Creek was running at full capacity.
