Huntly couple hit by repeat flooding say house put in 'too hard basket'

Huntly residents will be heading to the suburb's community hall this afternoon to meet council experts and seek answers on the issue of recurrent flooding.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mayor Andrea Metcalfe said in a statement last week that the council had "heard the Huntly community's frustration and requests for further assistance to discuss the flooding experienced in this community."
"City staff with expertise in engineering, planning, waste and recovery will be on hand to answer questions, together with representatives from the North Central Catchment Management Authority," Cr Metcalfe said of the 4-7pm meeting.
Among those planning to attend are Kylie and Mark Ware, who have experienced three or four flooding episodes in the three years they have been in their Midland Highway property - the last two in one week.
"We've never really lived in a normal house [here]," Ms Ware said.
"I know my insurance company's number off the top of my head."
Mr Ware said when the couple bought the house in 2020 he was aware it was affected by some sort of flood overlay. But nobody involved in inspecting the place had been worried about it, he said.
In 2022 the floods went right through the building.
Ms Ware, who is a nurse, recalls being at work at the hospital "getting phone calls at 2am from the guys who were in here spinning towels trying to keep the water out".
"It was devastating, heart breaking," she said.
"We are yet to put carpet in the rooms [because of] fear of more flooding occurring, which it has."
After the yard flooded on January 2 this year the couple had only just got the property cleaned up when the really big rain event came on January 7.
According to Mr Ware, their house would have been inundated again if they hadn't blocked up its weep holes.
Like many others in the area, the Wares link a worsening in the severity and frequency of local flooding to new housing developments in Huntly and a lack of work by the council to expand drainage capacity and address problem areas and maintenance.
"They need to work on the whole Huntly drainage system and get it to work," Mr Ware said.
But in a recent media interview City of Greater Bendigo executive Brian Westley, then acting as CEO, said any new development in the area was subject to rigorous planning by the council and catchment management authority, and approvals were subject to a requirement that projects not affect water flows negatively.
Every potential growth corridor would have its challenges, such as - in other locations - bushfire risk, but these could be managed responsibly.
The recent flash flooding was attributable to the severity of the downpours, he said, which would have overwhelmed any drainage system.
Council engineers were looking at issues in Rennie and Pasley streets in Huntly but otherwise had no immediate plans for work on drainage infrastructure in the suburb, where housing development would continue, Mr Westley said.
For the Wares, who have a housing estate going up to the rear of their property that lacks kerbs, gutters and proper drainage although it already has residents in it, the comments don't seem to bode well.
During the height of the recent rain event the area turned into a small sea and flowed through the back of their block.
To the front of the property, water backed up, and stagnated, in the drainage channel along the highway, which was due to it hitting a bottleneck further north, they said.
"It just feels like it's getting worse each time," Ms Ware said.
"When the water back-flows we can't shower or use the toilet and the sink starts to gurgle."
The council had offered little real help and she believed her property had been relegated to the "too hard basket", she said.
The pair had "ripped all the garden out".
"What's the point? The flood water goes straight through".
They were planning to buy an earth mover to do their own drainage work.
Recently they started hearing reports of wildly escalating insurance costs.
"I'm not sure how to keep going or what to do," Ms Ware said.
"What do we do? How do we get help? I'm just really not sure."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.