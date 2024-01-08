Midland, McIvor, Loddon Hwys, smaller roads cut off by rising flood water

UPDATE:
As listed on the VicRoads website, roads still closed, or more recently closed, include:
Midland Highway between Epsom and Elmore; Lomas Road, Goornong between Pethericks and Epsom-Barmadown Road; Goornong-Fosterville Road between Midland Highway and Huntly-Fosterville Road; Bendigo-Tennyson Rd between Midland Hwy and Elmore-Raywood Rd; Midland Hwy between Goornong-Mayreef Rd and Goornong Fosterville Rd, Goornong; Bendigo-Murchison Rd between Midland Hwy and Northern Hwy; Midland Hwy, Corop, between Kerlin Rd and Three Chain Rd; Axedale-Goornong Rd closed between McIvor Hwy and Midland Hwy.
EARLIER:
Updated January 8, 3:18pm.
There are now a sea of red road closures on the Vic Traffic app, with many major roads around Bendigo impassable.
The Bendigo-Redesdale Rd is closed to traffic due to flooding at Lake Eppalock, with advice to detour via the Calder.
The Axedale-Goornong Rd is closed between the McIvor Hwy and Midland Highway due to flooding, with major flood warnings out in the area.
The Midland Highwas is out between Howard St, Epsom and Northern Highway, Elmore.
The Bendigo-Murchison Rad is closed due to flooding between the Midland and Northern Highways.
Fogartys Gap Road has water over it between Davies Road and Muckleford-Walmore road.
Access between Heathcote and Bendigo is cut, as is access to Nagambie as the Goulburn River rises.
UPDATED: January 8, 11:40am
Emergency services are directing and diverting traffic between Epsom and Goornong due to flooding along the Midland Highway.
Epsom-Barnadown Road is also closed due to flood waters.
The Loddon Valley Hwy is closed between Myers Flat and Serpentine due to flooding. Seek an alternate route.
The suggested detour is via the Bridgewater-Serpentine Road.
The Wimmera Highway from the Calder Alternative Highway to the Bridgewater-Maldon Road is closed due to flooding.
Bendigo-Tennyson Rd closed between Midland Hwy and Elmore-Raywood Road due to flooding.
Lomas Road is closed in Goornong between Pethericks Road and Epsom-Barnadown Road due to flooding.
Goornong-Fosterville Road is closed between Midland Highway and Huntly-Fosterville Road due to flooding.
Along the McIvor Highway there are speed and lane restrictions in place in both directions just east of Axedale due to flooding.
In some parts of the road there are complete closures of the road due to damage from the flood waters.
The Bendigo - Redesdale Rd is closed to through traffic due to flood damage at Eppalock.
Residents are being asked to detour via the Calder Freeway.
The Heathcote-Kyneton Road near Mia Mia between Lyell Road and Heathcote is closed due to flooding.
The Northern Highway is closed at Heathcote due to flooding.
Drivers are being asked to please detour via the Kilmore - Lancefield Road and Lancefield - Woodend Road to the Calder Freeway.
Faraday-Sutton Grange Road is closed due to flooding between Faraday and Sutton Grange.
Margaret Street in Elmore to Bendigo-Murchison Road, has also been closed due to the flooding.
The Bridgewater-Raywood Road is closed in both directions due to flooding.
Earlier:
The Midland Highway has been shut in both directions north of Bendigo after the massive rain from the weekend caused flooding.
Emergency services are directing and diverting traffic between Epsom and Goornong.
While the Epsom-Barnadown Road is an alternative, allow plenty of extra time through the area and drive with caution.
Elsewhere, the Wimmera Highway is also closed between Marong to Newbridge.
Emergency services are warning that the Calder Alternative Hwy to Bridgewater-Maldon Road is closed due to flooding and to seek alternative route and never drive through flood waters.
The McIvor Highway through Axedale is also closed due to flooding.
Faraday-Sutton Grange Road is closed due to flooding between Faraday and Sutton Grange.
The Heathcote-Kyneton Road in Mia Mia between Lyell Road and Heathcote is also closed due to flooding.
The Bridgewater Raywood Rd is closed in both directions due to flooding.
The Loddon Valley Highway in Campbells Forrest has a speed reduction to 40km/hr due to flooding.
