Golf clubs hard hit by flooding, anxious wait for Axedale

Axedale Golf Club members and staff are fearing the worst as water levels rise in the Campaspe River.
Less than 15 months after the club was devastated by flooding in October, 2022, the club is closed again because of flooding.
As of Monday morning, three greens at the picturesque course have been inundated with water.
Staff and volunteers managed to shift machinery and golf carts to higher ground.
With Lake Eppalock spilling, the club expected the flooding to get worse by Tuesday morning.
Lost machinery and the clean-up from the 2022 flooding cost the Axedale club about $250,000.
Meanwhile, Bendigo Golf Club is closed for at least two days.
The club copped just under 100mm of rain on Sunday and the early hours of Monday.
The second, third, fourth and 15th holes have been affected by the downpour.
"Compared to October, 2022, there's parts where we hit a higher peak mark, but this time around the water seemed to disappear quickly,'' Bendigo Golf Club general manager Brock Rogers said.
"It's the debris that comes with it as well that causes problems.
"At this stage we'll be closed for a couple of days and, hopefully, we'll have a big clean-up with volunteers on Tuesday morning.
"It's not ideal, but there's people worse off than us."
Neangar Park Golf Club is soaked, but the back nine holes, driving range and pitch and putt remain open.
