Police remain on watch after pro-Palestine protesters crash RoadNats

Pro-Palestine protesters have been ushered off the course before the start of the elite men's road race at the AusCycling Road National Championships in Buninyong.
A group of about 10 protesters, carrying placards, staged a rally at the start-finish line ahead of the marquee race, shortly before 1pm.
One protester ran over near the riders assembled at the start line before he was removed.
Defending men's champion Luke Plapp was being interviewed on course at the time.
The leading Bendigo contender in the race is Chris Hamilton, who rides in Europe for DSM.
Bendigo cyclist Blake Agnoletto claimed his first national title on the road in Friday, January 5's under-23 criterium in Ballarat. One year after finishing second in the criterium, Agnoletto went one better when he unleashed a powerful finish in the concluding stages of the 33km event.
A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed police will remain in the area to "ensure there are no breaches of the peace".
While officers moved moved the group from the roadway, during the national anthem, police confirmed this was with without further incident and the race was able to continue as scheduled.
The race is live streamed and broadcast on SBS and FOX Sports and to an international audience.
Long-time Australian professional Simon Clarke rides for the Israel Premier Tech team and he was among the 102 starters for the men's road race.
One protest placard read "Israel Premier Tech Not Welcome".
Israel-Premier Tech is a WorldTour-level team that will also compete later this month at the Tour Down Under in Adelaide, with Clarke in a squad of seven riders to compete at the race.
The team was formed to promote cycling in Israel and reached WorldTour level three years ago, competing at major road races such as the Tour de France.
Sunday's rally is the latest protest over the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.
This is the last time RoadNats are to be held in Ballarat and Buninyong after an 18 consecutive year stretch.
Organisers have flagged a plan to return the national road championships to the traditional home of cycling, Ballarat, after a rotation in 2025 to a new host city that is yet to be named.
This is the second disruptive protest in Ballarat in about a month after a white supremacist march disrupted Sunday lunchtime traffic in Sturt Street on Eureka Day, December 3.
- with Australian Associated Press
