Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Police remain on watch after pro-Palestine protesters crash RoadNats

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated January 7 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and security are quick to react to pro-Palestine protesters that crashed the start line of the AusCycling Road National Championships elite men's race in Buninyong on January 7. Picture by Adam Trafford
Police and security are quick to react to pro-Palestine protesters that crashed the start line of the AusCycling Road National Championships elite men's race in Buninyong on January 7. Picture by Adam Trafford

Pro-Palestine protesters have been ushered off the course before the start of the elite men's road race at the AusCycling Road National Championships in Buninyong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.