In-form Agnoletto crowned national criterium champion

Bendigo cyclist Blake Agnoletto claimed his first national title on the road in Friday's under-23 criterium in Ballarat.
One year after finishing second in the criterium, Agnoletto went one better when he unleashed a powerful finish in the concluding stages of the 33km event.
Agnoletto outsprinted Matthew Fox, John Carter, Jackson Medway, Declan Tresize and James Forbes in the concluding stages to win in a time of 44 minutes and 45 seconds.
Bendigo's Jamie Coles rode a great race to finish 12th - 47 seconds behind Agnoletto
The victory capped a stunning month for Agnoletto.
He won the national madison title for the first time in December with Kell O'Brien and then dominated last week's Christmas Carnival on his home track.
The criterium win is a confidence-booster ahead of Saturday's 140km under-23 road race.
Meanwhile, Bendigo's Peta Mullens, Steph Hibburt and Courtney Sherwell finished seventh, 15th and 16th respectively in the women's elite criterium
Bendigo's Haylee Jack finished 10th in Friday's under-19 women criterium.
