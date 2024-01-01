No regrets for Agnoletto as he eyes national road cycling titles

Bendigo's Blake Agnoletto is not taking his cycling talent for granted.
Agnoletto could be enjoying the social life afforded to 21-year-olds, but he's happy to sacrifice partying with friends and holidays to the coast to make sure he gets everything out of his cycling career.
"I'm still quite young in the scheme of cycling,'' Agnoletto said.
"When you're young you do get that fear of missing out, but in the long run it's worth it when you get results in big events at nationals or even the World Cup.
"There's a lot of sacrifices that need to be made, but I'm happy to make those sacrifices.
"I don't want to look back on this and have regrets. While I'm young I want to give this my all and see what happens."
Agnoletto's next challenge is to win a national under-23 title at this week's AusCycling Road Championships in Ballarat.
Best known for his speed on the track, Agnoletto is no slouch on the road.
He'll ride in the under-23 time-trial, criterium and road race at the carnival.
"I've been training hard for the road nats with a lot of sauna work and a lot of gym,'' he said.
"It hasn't been an ideal preparation for a road race with an eight-week track camp leading in, but I think I'm in good shape."
Agnoletto was runner-up to Graeme Frislie in the under-23 criterium last year.
The criterium is again his best chance of a medal this year, but he's also keen to test himself in the 28.6km time-trial and Saturday's gruelling 139km road race.
"I'm pretty keen to give the criterium another shot,'' he said.
"I'm going to do the time-trial, I'm not very good at them, but I've put in some work and I want to see how well I can go.
"The road race I want to have a good crack at. I've dropped some weight through the track camp which will help me get up the hill.
"It's a long race, it could be hot and it's a race of attrition... we'll see how it goes."
The road nationals start on Wednesday and conclude on Sunday with the elite men and women's road races.
