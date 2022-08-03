Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Naturally occurring arsenic in soil threatens delay to $4.9 million park upgrade

DC
By David Chapman
Updated August 3 2022 - 7:06am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arsenic threatens delay to Wedderburn's $4.9 million park upgrade

The $4.9 million stage one construction of the Donaldson Park Community Hub in Wedderburn is set to start in September, provided there are no delays over soil contamination.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.