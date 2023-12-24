Storm aftermath: downed powerlines might be live, Powercor warns

UPDATE, 9.40pm: Powercor has blamed a patchwork of electricity outages on lightning strikes and trees hitting lines.
Crews are scrambling on Christmas Eve to deal with more than 17,000 outages statewide, including around 30 in the Bendigo area.
Hundreds remain without power in the Daylesford area, as are nearly 100 in a region around St Arnaud.
More than 100 properties are without power in the Lockington area.
Powercor is stressing how important it is for people to remain safe.
"If anyone comes across a powerline, always treat it as live, stay well clear and report it to Powercor on 13 24 12," a spokesperson said.
UPDATE, 8pm: Bendigo's airport copped 16.2mm of rain during the two-and-a-half hours of storm action.
The rain has finished falling over most of the city but more is expected in the days to come, the Bureau of Meteorology says.
UPDATE, 7.25pm: Santa spent part of Christmas Eve at Huntly's fire station after his tour of the suburb was cancelled due to weather.
He made the best of things though.
Huntly brigade members snapped him at the station, where he stayed to greet any members of the public who dropped by.
Multiple CFA brigades cancelled their Santa runs across Bendigo.
Santa was midway through his run with the Golden Square brigade when the weather turned.
"We are so sorry but unfortunately Mother Nature has other plans," the brigade posted on Facebook.
A senior elf at a North Pole workshop expected Santa's world tour to go ahead when children go to sleep.
"He's never missed a Christmas delivery," she told the Bendigo Advertiser a short time ago.
UPDATE, 6,50pm: Nearly 8mm of rain has fallen on Bendigo within an hour as electricity supply is cut in parts of the state.
The outages are isolated at this stage, including 27 Powercor customers in the Shelbourne and Lockwood area.
Hundreds of properties are without power in the Daylesford area.
Powercor is yet to confirm the cause of the outages.
Loud thunder claps continue over Bendigo.
UPDATE, 6.15pm: Bendigo's SES crew is preparing water rescue crews as it braces for as much as 50mm of rain over coming days.
"Our unit is on standby to respond, and we have been asked to focus on the availability of our land based swift water rescue qualified crews," it said in a message to Facebook.
"This suggests the expectation for the need to rescue people trapped in flood water, and this most often happens when drivers decide to take a chance on flooded roads and it doesn't end well."
Bendigo's SES issued the warning within an hour of the first major rain band hitting Bendigo on Christmas Eve.
Heavy rain is falling over most of Bendigo as lightning cracks overhead.
UPDATE, 5pm: Bendigo is now in the firing line for a severe thunderstorm, the Bureau of Meteorology says.
It ias revised its warning area to include Bendigo and areas north of the city.
It comes hours after areas to the south were included in a warning.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours," the bureau said.
"Locations which may be affected include Horsham, Stawell, Bendigo, Maryborough, Castlemaine and Kyneton."
EARLER: Parts of central Victoria could weather severe thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening.
A warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology and currently covers an area stretching south of Bendigo.
Castlemaine, Maryborough, St Arnaud, Kyneton and Daylesford are in the warning area, the Bureau of Meteorology says.
The storm is not expected to impede Santa Claus as he prepares for his epic worldwide journey to deliver gifts to the world's journey.
That said, the bureau is telling residents of central Victoria to prepare for potential damaging wind, large hailstones and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.
An "initial flood warning" has been issued for the Loddon and Campaspe River catchments.
It has flagged the potential for "isolated" flooding if rain lingers into Christmas Day.
People should stay informed about conditions, VicEmergency has advised.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
