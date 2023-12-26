Community rallies to donate hundreds of kilos of food and save Christmas

A mammoth effort by the Bendigo community has resulted in nearly half-a-tonne of food being delivered to families in need this holiday period.
The food and toy drive, led by Bendigo company Belgravia Leisure, saw hundreds of people donate to five locations within the city.
In conjunction with Bendigo Foodshare and Anglicare Bendigo, a total of 420kg of food and 202 toys were collected.
Bendigo Foodshare marketing and fundraising officer Toni Hastie said at least 840 meals were created with the food donated by the residents.
Ms Hastie said the organisation was grateful to Belgravia Leisure for the work they did in helping bring some merriment to Bendigo families during the holidays.
"In challenging times for all with the cost of living increasing each day, we are blown away by everyone's support," she said.
"Bendigo Foodshare supports food relief for northern and central Victoria to ensure those who are struggling are provided with adequate food supplies.
"All of the food donations collected at Belgravia Leisure centres have helped hundreds of families have an extra special Christmas."
Belgravia Leisure's Bendigo community engagement co-ordinator Jayden Cowling said it was an amazing achievement.
"In December we average over 50,000 visitors across our five sites in Bendigo," he said.
"Given our connection with the local community it made sense to partner with two amazing local organisations to try to make a challenging Christmas a little more enjoyable for some.
"We know it has been a tough year for many members of our local community, so we're delighted to have played a small part in making their Christmas period a little more enjoyable."
