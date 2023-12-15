Construction starts on new $3.8m Bendigo Foodshare warehouse

With food insecurity on the rise in central Victoria, Bendigo Foodshare's dream of a bigger home is becoming a reality, with construction officially underway.
A new $3.8 million facility will include a warehouse and food hub at Breen Street, Golden Square, replacing the organisation's Long Gully location it has outgrown.
The start of construction was marked by a ceremony with Premier Jacinta Allan, Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards and City of Greater Bendigo mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf.
Foodshare helps supply food to about 13,000 people in central Victoria, addressing the ever-increasing demand for food relied.
There has been a 60 per cent increase in need over the past three years, according to the organisation.
Bendigo Foodshare chief executive Michelle Murphy the new facility would go beyond food relief and become a community food hub.
"The long-term vision is for this to be a space where everyone can get involved in growing and accessing nutritious, affordable food and where new ideas in food security can flourish," she said.
"Our new warehouse has been a dream for some time, so to be here today and to see us finally breaking ground and starting the build is a momentous occasion."
The facility was expected to be completed in October next year.
It would increase the organisation's warehouse size from 320 square metres to 1000 square metres almsot triple the storage of frozen and cool room food from 32 pallets to 84.
The project was funded by $1 million from the state government, donations from businesses and and a community fundraising campaign.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said food insecurity was a growing issue in Bendigo and her office was regularly referring people in need to Foodshare.
"There's no surprise that there are many families who are doing it tough this year, and that's a combination of a whole range of reasons," she said.
"The reality is that we do have, here in Bendigo, some excellent service providers and organisations who are there solely to support families who are doing it tough.
"When people contact my office seeking that support, we feel confident that we can refer them to organizations like Foodshare and others who we know will be there to support them."
