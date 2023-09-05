Bendigo homebuyers scooped up hundreds of homes in August with owners in the 3550 postcode reaping some of the biggest paydays.
Some went for more than $1 million, new figures published by CoreLogic Australia shows.
Two in five of the 222 homes sold across Bendigo and surrounds changed hands in the 3550 postcode.
Those 99 homes totaled more than $53 million in sales, including a number that went for more than $1 million.
New owners bought 123 homes in other Bendigo postcodes with the most expensive home going for $1.8 million and the cheapest for $95,000.
Here's how those neighbourhoods stacked up in August:
In the Bendigo postcode 3551 there were 60 properties purchased in August with $40 million spent by homebuyers to move into their new properties.
August 18 saw the most business with nine houses purchased and over the course of the month the median house price was $679,696.
The most expensive home was bought for $1.18 million on Pasley Street in Huntly on August 4 while the cheapest property purchased was sold for just $95,000 on Hently Lane, also in Huntly, on August 14.
The suburbs in the 3551 postcode which saw the most action included both Epsom and Strathfieldsaye which both had 13 houses sold in August.
The two major suburbs which saw all the sales in the 3555 postcode were Golden Square which had 11 homes sold and Kangaroo Flat where 25 were bought in August.
A Specimen Hill Road which went for $1.8 million on August 7 was not only the most expensive home purchased in postcode, but in the entire city and surrounds for August.
A Symonds Street house bought on August 30 for $350,000 was the least expensive house bought in the postcode.
Overall, $19 million was spent by homebuyers with an average of $548,819 spent per home.
More than $12 million was spent in the postcode 3556 with Eaglehawk and California Gully having the majority of the sales with 11 and 10 properties sold, respectively.
This postcode had the least amount of sales compared to the others in the Bendigo area, with $12 million spent overall. Those sales had a far lower median price of just $453,192.
Brooklands Drive in Jackass Flat had the biggest single sale of $655,000 on August 21 while a Sandhurst Road property in California Gully was the cheapest property for $295,000 was purchased on August 4.
