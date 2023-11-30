Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Property

Bendigo homeowners fork out $122m to get into property market

BL
By Ben Loughran
December 1 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Eaglehawk property sold for $425,000 which is under the city's median price. Image from Google Earth.
This Eaglehawk property sold for $425,000 which is under the city's median price. Image from Google Earth.

Bendigo property buyers forked out more than $122 million in the last four weeks according to data from CoreLogic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.