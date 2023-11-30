Bendigo homeowners fork out $122m to get into property market

Bendigo property buyers forked out more than $122 million in the last four weeks according to data from CoreLogic.
The massive figure takes into consideration the four postcodes which encompass Bendigo and some of the outlying townships - 3550, 3551, 3555, 3556.
The average for buying a home in Bendigo sits at $570,759, up two percent om the last three months.
But the median price has decline by nearly three percent since this time last year.
CoreLogic data has shown nationally the average homebuyer is taking a decade to save up a deposit and it is becoming increasingly common for nearly half of household incomes to go towards mortgage payments.
Overall 213 properties were bought and sold in the Bendigo area during November with $122,639,178 being yielded.
The number of new dwellings approved by local governments picked up last month though home building generally remained sluggish.
Dwelling approvals lifted 7.5 per cent in October, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, which followed a four per cent decline in September.
A 19.5 per cent increase in new apartments and non-house approvals was recorded over the month, with houses lifting 2.2 per cent.
ABS head of construction statistics Daniel Rossi said there were fewer dwellings being approved than was normal, despite the uptick over the month.
"In original terms, 55,029 dwellings were approved between July and October in 2023, compared with 65,599 over the same period in 2022."
With AAP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.