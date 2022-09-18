Retirement to premiership player: grand prize wipes away Scanlon's pain

Jack Scanlon could feel no pain as he looked at his BFNL premiership medal.
After years of frustrating shoulder injuries, including two this year that had him pondering retirement, the Gisborne forward achieved his footy dream when Gisborne defeated Strathfieldsaye in Saturday's BFNL grand final.
"It's all worth it, I can't feel the shoulders now,'' Scanlon said with a chuckle.
"This is better than I expected.
"After 16 years at the club (across seniors and juniors), it's bloody awesome.
"To see everyone here enjoying it is just unreal.
"I think we're in for a few big days at the footy club."
Scanlon started playing senior footy when the Dogs were in a rebuilding phase and heavy defeats were a regular occurence.
The hard yards the club put in during that period paid dividends on Saturday.
"From where we were to where we are now, it's a credit to everyone involved,'' he said.
"We put our Gisborne jumpers on together today, not just the 22 players, but for everyone who is a part of the club.
"We're a galvanised club and it showed today. I guarantee there were more Gisborne people here today than any other club. They made a lot of noise and supported us."
Scanlon was one of Gisborne's best players in the grand final - in a game which could be his last because of his chronic shoulder injuries.
He marked the ball well in the heavy conditions, including a big grab over the top of central umpire Scott Bennett.
"After the game the boys were getting into me about the mark over the umpire, but I don't recall doing it,'' Scanlon said.
"I'll have to have a look at the replay."
Fittingly, after the final siren sounded two of the first players to embrace each other were Scanlon and Ethan Minns.
Not so long ago both thought their premiership hopes with Gisborne were done and dusted.
