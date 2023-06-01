BFNL: Gisborne star McKenna to miss rest of Dogs' flag defence

STAR Gisborne forward Pat McKenna will have to watch the remainder of Gisborne's BFNL premiership defence from the sidelines.
McKenna suffered a broken left ankle in the first quarter of last Saturday's 50-point loss to Golden Square at Wade Street that has brought a frustrating early end to his 2023 season.
"It's fair to say I've done a decent job on it," McKenna said this week.
"I think I'm going to be in a moon boot for probably three months and then in terms of recovery you tend to double that timeframe, so that then takes it out to six months.
I'll still be in a moon boot into August and then a good few months recovering after that, so unfortunately, that will be it this year as far as playing.
"It's a bit more than just your normal ankle fracture; the joint was a bit displaced and there's some syndesmosis displaced, so there's a fair bit going on with it."
McKenna - who this year handed the captaincy over to Jack Reaper - suffered the season-ending injury after landing in a marking contest on the cricket nets flank of Wade Street late in the first quarter.
McKenna, 26, had pushed back into defence to help try to stem the tide after Golden Square unleashed a run of eight unanswered goals during the first term.
"It was just an unfortunate accident, but it is what it is," said McKenna, who also had a delayed start to this season having not played his first game until round five because of an Achilles injury.
"I will stay involved with the team in some capacity throughout the rest of the year," he said.
"When I get back up and moving again I'll venture on down and see what I can do to help."
McKenna's injury further tests Gisborne in what has been a challenging start to the season for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs are 2-4 and, surprisingly, given its reputation of being notoriously difficult for visiting teams to win it, they are 0-3 at Gardiner Reserve having lost to Kyneton (2 points), Eaglehawk (49) and Strathfieldsaye (12).
The Bulldogs are back home on Saturday to take on undefeated ladder-leader Sandhurst.
Season averages per game
Disposals:
352 (No.5).
Kicks:
216 (No.5).
Handballs:
136 (No.3).
Clearances:
47 (No.2).
Marks:
87 (No.5).
Tackles:
60 (No.5).
Hit outs:
45 (No.5).
Contested possessions:
146 (No.3).
Frees for:
24 (No.5).
Frees against:
26 (No.3).
Top ranked players:
Braidon Blake - 883
Flynn Lakey - 807
Liam Spear - 641
Luke Ellings - 596
Matt Merrett - 489
Jack Reaper - 468
